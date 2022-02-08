Fremantle’s Christian Vesper tips ‘soapy’ dramas as next non-English scripted trend

“Soapy” family dramas will be the next hit genre in non-English-language scripted content, Fremantle’s president of global drama Christian Vesper has forecast.

Vesper told C21 that “high-quality and addictive” non-English dramas based around familial relationships and friendships are poised to grip audiences.

Vesper pointed to the success of Italian-language drama My Brilliant Friend, which has been renewed for a third season by HBO and Rai.

Produced by Fremantle-owned prodcos The Apartment and Wildside, along with Rome-based Fandango Production in collaboration with Rai Fiction and HBO Entertainment, the series follows a 60-year friendship between two people who meet in primary school in 1950s Naples.

He said: “My Brilliant Friend is historical and it has real depth, but it is ultimately a drama about friends, and it has some soapy qualities to it. Shows that are produced in that vein, we’re going to really see resonate.”

The best family and friendship dramas tend to come from Italy, Latin America and Scandinavia, according to Vesper.

In addition, Vesper predicts a resurgence of “Scandi drama that’s not a noir.”

“Scandi producers create great comedies too. I know comedy doesn’t travel, but there are some truly oddball things coming out of the Scandinavian countries that are really funny and I feel like could resonate in the current marketplace,” he said.