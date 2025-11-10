Fremantle UK names C4 alum Adam Middleton to head digital, branded content

Fremantle UK has appointed Adam Middleton as head of digital and branded content, leading a newly established division focused on driving digital innovation and commercial growth.

In this new role, Middleton will further strengthen Fremantle UK’s digital and commercial strategy ensuring that digital-first thinking continues to sit at the heart of the company’s approach.

The company’s digital production arm will sit under Middleton and be led by Jamie Crossan in the newly created role of head of digital production, Fremantle UK, following his team’s success working with IP including Britain’s Got Talent, Blankety Blank and Too Hot To Handle.

Middleton most recently led the creative strategy within Channel 4’s sales team, with a focus on digital-first branded entertainment. He was among the early recruits to 4Studio, helping shape new channel launches including 4.0 and Channel 4 Served.

Before joining Channel 4, he held a series of creative and commercial strategy roles at LADbible Group, Brave Bison and Social Chain, and also worked across creator marketing and digital content at Publicis.

Amelia Brown, CEO of Fremantle UK, sais: “As Fremantle UK continues to evolve as a multi-platform business, digital and branded content remain central to our growth. Adam’s experience and understanding of this landscape will be invaluable as we strengthen our position and explore new commercial opportunities.”

Middleton added: “The business has leveraged digital channels effectively for years and it’s a great time to come on board to drive further growth in this space, with a focus on building new IP, collaborating with creators and partnering with advertisers.”