Fremantle takes My Brilliant Friend to Turkey in scripted format adaptation

OGM Pictures in Turkey is adapting Italian drama series My Brilliant Friend for Turkish audiences following a deal with Wildside, The Apartment, Fandango and Fremantle.

Based on the bestselling novel series by Italian author Elena Ferrante, My Brilliant Friend tells the story of the friendship of two women beginning in the 1950s.

The Italian TV adaptation, created by Saverio Costanzo, ran for four seasons on HBO in the US and Rai in Italy between 2018 and 2024. It was produced by Fremantle Italy, Fremantle labels The Apartment and Wildside, and Fandango, in collaboration with Rai Fiction and HBO Entertainment. The story and screenplays were by Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo, Laura Paolucci and Costanzo.

Fremantle, which holds the global distribution rights to the series with Rai Com, has sold the Italian version to over 170 territories. In Turkey, the series launched on Digiturk, Tabii, Turkcell TV+ and Puhu TV.

OGM Pictures will begin production on the Turkish version later this year.

Amac Us, senior VP of distribution for the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Europe at Fremantle, said: “My Brilliant Friend is celebrated for its gripping storytelling, emotional depth and iconic characters. It’s a universal and deeply human drama that transcends borders, and we’re confident this new adaptation will capture the hearts of viewers in Türkiye.”

Onur Güvenatam, founder of OGM Pictures, said: “This universally celebrated masterpiece is more than just a story – it’s a profound exploration of human connection, friendship and identity. We at OGM Pictures are committed to bringing this powerful narrative to life with the greatest of care, preserving the authenticity and soul of Ferrante’s work while creating an experience that resonates with audiences worldwide.”