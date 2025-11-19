Fremantle strengthens scripted business in Norway

Fremantle is reorganising its Norwegian labels Monster Scripted and Miso Film Norway, combining the scripted arms of both into one company leaving Monster to focus exclusively on unscripted.

Monster has, since the company was established, produced both drama and entertainment. These two divisions will now be separated and a new scripted label established in partnership with Miso Film.

The scripted division will be rebranded as Miso Film Norway and will focus on both broad-appeal and high-end drama series designed for diverse audiences.

Miso Film Norway will be led by Vegard Stenberg Eriksen as MD, reporting directly to Peter Bose and Jonas Allen, Co-CEOs of the Miso Film Group.

The new division will produce a range of scripted content, building on its slate of crime and drama series such as Rinnan, Witch Hunt, Acquitted, Nobel, Exit and Furia while also developing series for younger audiences like Porni and Bausjen.

The company will also further increase the focus on feature films, strengthening its overall position in the scripted arena. Currently, Miso Film Norway is filming the World War II drama Rinnan for Amazon Prime Video and TV 2 Norway, scheduled to premiere in 2026. In addition, Miso Film Norway is developing the major historical drama series Royal Blood in cooperation with TV 2 Norway, TV 4 Sweden, and TV 2 Denmark also known as the Scandi Alliance.

Monster, meanwhile, will now concentrate exclusively on non-scripted productions, under the leadership of Eva Rolland Korshamn as CEO, reporting directly to Georgette Schlick, CEO Fremantle Northern Europe.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Oslo, Monster is known for productions such as A-Laget, Stjernekamp and Maskorama.

Schlick, CEO Fremantle Northern Europe, said: “As the industry landscape continues to evolve, we must do the same. By combining our two strong Norwegian scripted brands and creating a new dedicated and focused scripted label, we will be able to deliver even greater successes for our clients. In this new structure Monster will also be able to focus on their expertise of non-scripted content and deliver new hits. I look forward to rolling out this strategy and have great confidence that both teams will make this work for our business and our clients.

Bose, CEO of the Miso Film Group, comments: “The global market for scripted content has changed significantly, requiring strong local expertise and creative excellence. By strengthening Miso Film Norway, we will have a powerful platform to produce a broad slate of productions tailored to our clients. Vegard brings exceptional creative leadership, and we look forward to supporting him and the team as they build on the momentum of our wider business.”