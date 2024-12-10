Fremantle Spain plugs into The Power after joining buyers of Studio 89 and Dreamspark’s celebrity format

Fremantle Spain has acquired the rights to adapt French celebrity competition format The Power, following a number of deals for the show last week.

Premiering in April this year on French channel W9, the show was created by Studio 89 and Dreamspark and is distributed by M6 Formats.

In France, it has just become the best premiere for an entertainment programme in its time slot since 2022 and has already been renewed for a second season.

Six countries have also given the green light to their own adaptations of The Power for 2025, including Germany (Seven.One), Poland (Amazon), Greece (SkaiTV) and Mexico.

In addition, a local version is in development for NBC in the US and 11 territories have optioned the format, including the UK, Australia, Italy, Benelux and the Nordic countries.

In The Power, 14 celebrities live together in a luxury villa. Each week one of them secretly becomes the ‘power player’ and during that week will have total control of the house. They decide who does what and where everyone sleeps but must keep their identity a secret or be eliminated.

Fremantle Spain appointed Mario Briongos as CEO this year following the departure of Nathalie García for ITV Studios Iberia last year.