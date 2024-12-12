Fremantle signs extended five-year agreement with chef and campaigner Jamie Oliver

European production group Fremantle has signed an extended five-year content agreement with celebrity chef and campaigner Jamie Oliver.

The new five-year deal with The Jamie Oliver Group will see Fremantle extend its long-term partnership and successful collaboration with Oliver, which now spans over two decades.

Fremantle has been Jamie Oliver’s TV distribution partner since 2002. It currently distributes a total of 83 Jamie Oliver series and formats to over 100 clients, with more than 15 million hours of Jamie Oliver content streamed to 7 million users in the US alone.

Under the extended new deal, Fremantle will now hold global rights to Jamie Oliver’s TV Distribution, AVoD, FAST and digital platforms, plus a joint commitment to exploring new entertainment opportunities.

The Jamie Oliver Channel is currently available across 14 distribution platforms, including Pluto TV, Roku, and exclusively on Samsung TV in the UK, Germany and Nordics.

Bob McCourt, chief operating officer, commercial and international at Fremantle, said “We’re proud of the long-standing relationship that we have with Jamie to bring his content to a global audience. We’re incredibly excited to be continuing our partnership and look forward to expanding our offering across TV distribution, FAST, digital and branded entertainment. We’re thrilled that we can continue to grow the Jamie Oliver brand”.