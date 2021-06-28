Fremantle names C4’s Roye as talent lead

UK-based production giant has hired Channel 4 exec and TV Talent North founder Victoria Roye as its head of talent.

In the newly created role, Roye will oversee freelance staffing across Fremantle with a focus on labels Thames, Talkback and Naked, hiring for shows such as The Apprentice, Britain’s Got Talent, Grand Designs, Eating With My Ex, The Rap Game UK and I Can See Your Voice.

Roye joins from UK broadcaster C4, where she was a talent executive with responsibilities including supporting the hire of commissioners in Leeds, Glasgow and Bristol and managing the off-screen talent strategy for Black to Front, which is part of C4’s commitment to improve black representation.

Before C4, Roye was a talent executive at BBC Studios, working across entertainment, music and events shows including Strictly Come Dancing, Dragons’ Den, Eurovision, Comic Relief, Children in Need and Mastermind.

Last year, Roye set up TV Talent North, an employment initiative for the North of England, with the help of colleagues at C4, the BBC, ITV, Viacom and 26 indies. Launched in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the group has grown to more than 6,000 members, and 1,500 jobs have been posted over the past year.

Simon Andreae, CEO of Fremantle UK, said: “Victoria has an exceptional eye for the best of both experienced and emerging talent not just in London but right across the UK. She’s positive, passionate and will be a huge asset to all our production labels in seeking to secure, support and retain the most skilled and collaborative production teams in the business.”