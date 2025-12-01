Fremantle merges Denmark’s Blu and Strong Production, Sune Roland departs

European production group Fremantle is merging two of its Danish production labels, Blu and Strong Production, into one entity under the Blu branding.

The newly formed Copenhagen-based production company will continue to create content across entertainment, reality, lifestyle and factual entertainment for Danish and international markets under one name. All existing titles and new titles will be produced under the new Blu label.

The current CEO of Blu, Katrine Herforth, will stay on in her role as CEO of the integrated labels. Following the integration of Blu and Strong Productions, Sune Roland, the current label manager of Strong Production, has stepped down.

Georgette Schlick, CEO Fremantle Northern Europe, said: “We legally merged Blu and Strong Production last year and, as a result of which both brands started working together more closely. The positive effect was not only seen by us, but importantly by our clients. It therefore made sense for us to fully integrate these brands.

“It will enable us to act faster, be bolder and be more efficient in delivering creative success for our clients. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Katrine and her outstanding team. She has incredible drive, experience and expertise to guide Blu in its newly created form.

“I would also like to thank Sune for all his hard work and achievements across his tenure at Strong Production. Sune is a true professional and a remarkable person. It has been a great pleasure to have worked with him. I wish him the very best in his future career.”

Herforth, CEO, Blu added: “Blu and Strong Production have been successfully collaborating for a number of years, and this full integration of both labels now provides a more powerful combined talent offering, to our partners, with creativity, and innovation at our heart, whilst also delivering cost efficiency.”

Blu will continue to produce a range of content including X-Factor, Traitors, Farmer Wants a Wife, Race Across the World, Hotel Romantik and Villa of Broken Hearts.