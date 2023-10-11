Fremantle, ITVX pull launch of hostage satire C*A*U*G*H*T due to Israel-Hamas conflict

Fremantle will no longer promote the Sean Penn-starring hostage satire series C*A*U*G*H*T at Mipcom next week, due to the escalating Israel-Hamas war.

Penn, castmate Matthew Fox (Lost) and creator Kick Gurry were scheduled to attend a Media Mastermind Keynote on October 18 in Cannes, alongside Fremantle, which is shopping the title globally. However, the panel session has now been pulled.

Meanwhile, UK streaming platform ITVX has postponed its launch of the comedy drama, which had been set for tomorrow, October 12.

An ITV press announcement said: “In light of current events, the launch date of C*A*U*G*H*T on ITVX will be delayed until further notice.”

A representative for Fremantle said: “In light of the current situation unfolding in Israel, we have taken the decision not to showcase C*A*U*G*H*T at Mipcom this year.

“At this time, our hearts and thoughts are with our colleagues and our partners in Israel, and all those affected.”

No official reasons have been given for the cancellations, but it is thought that the subject matter of the series might be considered insensitive against the backdrop of events in the Middle East.

The death toll among Israelis reportedly rose to 1,200 this morning after Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas launched attacks on Saturday.

Israel retaliated by declaring war and launching Operation Swords of Iron, with a full-scale aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

C*A*U*G*H*T follows four Australian soldiers who are kidnapped behind enemy lines in a war-torn country. They then fight for social media fame by striking a deal with their captors to make the world’s most elaborate hostage videos. Penn plays himself in the show.

The series was commissioned by Australian streamer Stan and is produced by Deeper Water Films and Little Bird Films.