Fremantle forms TV partnership with graphic novel producer AWA Studios

European production and distribution group Fremantle has struck a strategic development deal with the film and TV division of US company AWA (Artists, Writers & Artisans).

The deal will allow Fremantle and AWA Studios to collaborate, mutually identify and co-develop a slate of TV projects based on New York-based AWA’s expanding IP library.

Fremantle will lead on raising production finance and funding the development of projects. It will also run physical production and handle international distribution of all projects launched under the partnership.

Graphic fiction publisher and entertainment studio AWA was founded in 2018 by alumni of Marvel, DC, NBA, Fox and MTV.

The firm is backed by James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems, Elisabeth Murdoch and Jane Featherstone’s prodco Sister and Lightspeed Venture Partners. In early 2021, the company established film and TV division AWA Studios, helmed by Hollywood veteran Zach Studin as president. Studin will oversee the partnership with Fremantle.

AWA Studios is already involved in a feature film adaptation of Bryan Edward Hill’s graphic novel Chariot. Adapted by Julian Meiojas (Jack Ryan), the film is being directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) and produced by 21 Laps in partnership with AWA.

The company’s roster of graphic fiction talent includes J Michael Straczynski, Frank Cho, Mike Deodato and Garth Ennis.

Studin said: “Fremantle’s unparalleled success in creating global hits and their commitment to artists makes them an ideal partner for AWA Studios. This cutting-edge partnership with Fremantle continues the AWA Studios mission on behalf of our artists, writers and artisans – to bring their extraordinary stories to global audiences with world class stewardship.

“We look forward to building exceptional television with Andrea Scrosati, Christian Vesper and the team at Fremantle.”

Vesper, president of global drama at Fremantle, added: “Creative freedom sits at the heart of our DNA where we unite to stay as free and creatively interesting as possible, and supply films and series which audiences will respond to, making AWA Studios an ideal partner for Fremantle.

“This partnership will be a major benefit to us both, providing Fremantle with a unique opportunity to explore new ideas and original stories from exceptionally talented artists and writers – and in return, offering a creative home of a significant scale where they will benefit from a global approach.”