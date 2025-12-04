Please wait...
Fremantle drama Bad Cop adapted for Astro in Malaysia

Astro Originals’ Bad Cop

NEWS BRIEF: Fremantle and Astro Shaw are adapting crime drama series Bad Cop as an Astro Originals series for Malaysian audiences.

The local version of the scripted format is set to premiere across all Astro platforms including Astro Citra, Astro Ria, On Demand, Astro Go and Sooka starting December 19. The series was originally produced by Talpa Germany for broadcast on RTL Television in Germany.

C21 reporter 04-12-2025 ©C21Media
