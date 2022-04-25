Please wait...
Fremantle-backed Monster ups Cathrine Simonsen to lead drama division

Fremantle-backed Norwegian production company Monster has promoted executive producer Cathrine Simonsen to head of scripted.

Cathrine Simonsen

Simonsen replaces Vegard Stenberg Eriksen, who has held the role since early 2020 and will stay attached to the company as an exec producer on selected projects.

Simonsen previously worked for Norwegian pubcaster NRK as editor-in-chief and editor of drama for NRK Super and NRK Drama.

She has spent three years as an exec producer at Monster and will now step up to lead the drama department, which is behind titles including Afterglow, Young & Promising, The Girl from Oslo, Furia, Pørni and Luka & the Magical Theatre.

In addition, Monster has hired Tone Johnsen as executive script editor and Tonje Vågen Aase in the newly created role of head of business affairs, reporting to CEO Ingvild Daae.

Simonsen said: We have some of the best people in the business and many incredible projects in our pipeline. It is very important to me to focus on this together with our amazing executive producers and development producers.”

Clive Whittingham 25-04-2022 ©C21Media
