Fremantle appoints Fran Denny to VP of commercial for global drama

Fremantle has appointed Fran Denny to the newly created role of VP of commercial at its global drama team, taking on responsibility for first-look prodco deal-making, supporting film strategy, and sourcing new opportunities.

Denny joined the company from Sister in February 2022 as legal and business affairs manager for global drama and documentaries, and was promoted to VP of legal and business affairs for global drama in April last year.

Her new role sees her continuing to work closely with Fremantle global drama chief operating officer Seb Shorr, who said of the appointment: “It has been a pleasure working with Fran over the past three years and I highly value her commercial acumen and deal-making skills. I look forward to working with Fran more closely in her newly created role, which is key to our global drama growth ambitions.”

