Fremantle and Archery Pictures take on Sherlock Holmes villain Moriarty

European production group Fremantle and UK indie Archery Pictures are co-developing and coproducing a new drama series inspired by iconic detective Sherlock Holmes’ arch nemesis, Professor James Moriarty.

Moriarty (working title), written by Chris Cornwell (Strike Back) and Oliver Lansley (Flack), is inspired by the fictional baddie created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

The series is described as a “modern reinvention of the crime procedural,” with Moriarty working as a professor at Durham University but secretly leading a double life as a criminal mastermind.

Moriarty then finds himself paired with Yorkshire detective Imogen Burrows to take on a mysterious criminal faction. Casting and a commissioning broadcaster or platform are yet to be announced.

Archery Pictures was founded in 2014 by producer Kris Thykier. It has made shows such as Band of Spies (Paramount+) and Riviera (Sky Atlantic). Fremantle is handling global distribution of Moriarty.

Rebecca Dundon, senior VP of scripted content at Fremantle, said: “We’ve been looking for a project to work with Archery on for a while and when Kris brought this to us, we instantly saw huge potential for a commercial, returning franchise that brings to life one of the more allusive characters in the Sherlock world: Moriarty.”