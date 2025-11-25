Fremantle adapts Dori’s format Power Couple

NEWS BRIEF: TelevisaUnivision has commissioned a Mexican version of relationship reality format Power Couple, distributed by Dori Media and created by Abot Hameiri, Fremantle’s label in Israel.

Titled Apostarías por mí (Would You Bet on Me?), the show will be produced for TelevisaUnivision by Fremantle Mexico. In the programme, 12 celebrity couples give up their privacy to live together under constant exposure, facing challenges and temptations designed to test both their emotional bond and their resilience. As a novelty, this version marks the first time the company will air a 24/7 live reality in the US, Mexico and the rest of Latin America.