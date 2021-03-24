Freida Films develops prison short for TV

London-based Freida Films is developing a TV series based on its short film I’m Still Ethan, which spotlights children left behind by the prison system.

Starring Dave Johns (I, Daniel Blake) and marking the debut of young actor Louie Collibee, I’m Still Ethan explores the impact of imprisonment upon detainees’ partners and children.

Produced in association with Sheffield- and Madrid-based production company Enon Films, it features music from Mercury Music Prize and Brit Award nominee and poet Kate Tempest.

The short, directed by Raffaello Degruttola, is written and produced by Phoebe Lorenz and Amelia O’Loughlin, who set up Freida Films in 2020. Crest Advisory, the crime and justice specialists, consulted on the film.

Writer and producer Lorenz said: “The effect that having an incarcerated parent can have on a child is a difficult and tumultuous subject to cover. It’s a hidden crisis that has been widely ignored by the media and society.

“We feel privileged to have the opportunity to bring this important issue to the attention of the public and finally start putting this lost generation of children and spouses on the map.”