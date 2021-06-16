Please wait...
Freeform set for another Cruel Summer

Cruel Summer comes from Entertainment One

NEWS BRIEF: Disney-owned US cablenet Freeform has renewed Cruel Summer, exec produced by Hollywood actor Jessica Biel, for a second season following its finale on Tuesday.

Cruel Summer, a teen drama thriller, is produced by Entertainment One and was the first scripted series to debut under Freeform president Tara Duncan. It is also available on Hulu in the US and Amazon Prime Video outside North America and China.

