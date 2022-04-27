Freeform orders internationally set dramedy based on Kristin Newman memoir

Disney-owned cablenet Freeform has ordered a wanderlust dramedy series based on writer Kristin Newman’s memoir While You Were Breeding.

Taking the same title as the memoir, the show follows a woman, played by Chelsea Frei (Dollface), who becomes single for the first time in her 30s and decides to escape her fast-paced life in LA to see the world.

From culture clash to vacation romances, the internationally set dramedy is described a globetrotting journey of self-discovery that will inspire the wanderlust inside everyone.

Newman (Only Murders in the Building) is adapting the series from her memoir and also executive produces along with Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant) and Blair Breard (Scenes from a Marriage). The pilot is directed by Becca Gleason (Summer ’03).

Meanwhile, Freeform has ordered a second season of comedy series Single Drunk Female, which stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard.

The series comes from 20th Television and was created by Simone Finch (The Connors), who exec produces alongside Jenni Konner (Girls), Daisy Gardner (Silicon Valley), Phil Traill (Good Girls), Nora Silver and Leslye Headland (Russian Doll).

Single Drunk Female follows a 20-something alcoholic who, after a public flameout at a New York media company, is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother.

Freeform president Tara Duncan said: “Our programming strategy is rooted in bringing fun and entertaining stories that reflect the high stakes and endless possibilities of new adulthood.”