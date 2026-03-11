Please wait...
Free TV Australia extends content initiative PacificAus TV into Timor-Leste

Australian commercial broadcasting lobby group Free TV Australia has launched content initiative PacificAus TV in Timor-Leste (formerly East Timor).

Bridget Fair

As part of a Pacific-wide distribution initiative, PacificAus TV is delivered by Free TV Australia and developed by the Australian government to provide broadcasters across the Pacific and Timor-Leste with free access to Australian television programming.

The launch coincides with Timorese public broadcaster Rádio e Televisão de Timor-Leste’s (RTTL) broadcast of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, delivering women’s football to audiences across Timor-Leste and the Pacific.

“Through trusted local partners like RTTL, PacificAus TV can deliver world-class content for free to communities across the Pacific and Timor-Leste. We look forward to building on this foundation and deepening cultural ties with Timor-Leste through quality Australian programming,” said Free TV chief Bridget Fair.

Earlier in March, Free TV Australia secured a deal for PacificAus TV to deliver live and free-to-air coverage of National Rugby League matches to its Pacific partner broadcasters.

PacificAus TV currently has content partnerships with 18 free-to-air broadcasters in 12 nations covering Samoa, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Kiribati, Nauru, Tuvalu, Tonga, Cook Islands, Niue and Timor-Leste, in addition to Fiji and Papua New Guinea that have pre-existing broadcast arrangements in place.

