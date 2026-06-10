Freddie Flintoff to front ITV Tourette syndrome doc

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned two-part factual series Freddie Flintoff: Understanding Tourette’s (working title), produced by Fremantle-backed 72 Films.

The programme is inspired by acclaimed 2025 film I Swear, which dramatised the life of John Davidson, a Scottish man living with Tourette syndrome. It will follow TV presenter and former England cricketer Flintoff as he travels around the UK meeting people living with the condition. The 2×60′ series, which will be distributed by Fremantle, was commissioned for ITV by Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment, reality and daytime commissioning, and Joe Mace, entertainment and reality commissioning editor.