Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Fred Rogers Productions promotes Shiels

Fred Rogers Productions promotes Shiels

US non-profit kids’ prodco Fred Rogers Productions (FRP) has promoted one of its execs to take on licensing responsibilities.

Matthew Shiels

Matthew Shiels moves up from director to VP of business and legal affairs at the company, which is behind PBS series including Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Odd Squad.

The new role sees Shiels add licensing to his existing duties spanning legal agreements across development, production and distribution.

FRP recently appointed Olubunmi Mia Olufemi as a supervising producer for new its new PBS show Alma’s Way.

olihammett
Oli Hammett 17-06-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

Fred Rogers Productions promotes Shiels Doelger’s The Swarm gathers after Covid delay LRT to play Song of My Life Amazon sets out inclusion guidelines ITVS hires Bavaria execs for Windlight WarnerMedia EMEA ups focus on Africa Will Smith set for Netflix variety special Atresmedia, TV2 Norway build Lego Masters Disney+ shifts original series release day Globo on hunt for preschool content Showtime preps JJ Abrams UFO docuseries Westbrook's Shibley sets up Major Content Nick seeks gender-neutral content CuriosityStream makes history count WildBear exec joins Screen Queensland ABC Commercial adds Red Arrow alum Jetpack blasts off with Stella & the Starlets Keshet Int'l shifts Line in the Sand Europe, SA broadcasters win Hardball S2 Tune in to C21FM today from 10am Comedy Central, Sky get past Bouncers

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows