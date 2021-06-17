Fred Rogers Productions promotes Shiels

US non-profit kids’ prodco Fred Rogers Productions (FRP) has promoted one of its execs to take on licensing responsibilities.

Matthew Shiels moves up from director to VP of business and legal affairs at the company, which is behind PBS series including Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Odd Squad.

The new role sees Shiels add licensing to his existing duties spanning legal agreements across development, production and distribution.

FRP recently appointed Olubunmi Mia Olufemi as a supervising producer for new its new PBS show Alma’s Way.