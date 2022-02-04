Frapa makes Kafoe MD, Rootsaert general manager to take association into the future

Frapa, the Format Recognition & Protection Association, has appointed Eric Kafoe as its new managing director, with Bianca Rootsaert taking up the role of general manager.

Kafoe joined Frapa in 2020 to manage events, communications and marketing. He has more than 20 years’ experience in the formats industry.

Rootsaert was previously an administrator at Frapa. In her new role she will be responsible for compliance, governance, and legal and regulatory issues.

Frapa co-chair Jan Salling, head of BBC Studios Nordics Productions, said: “As a well-liked, respected and experienced TV industry professional, Eric’s the perfect person to steer Frapa into the future.

“Thanks to market fragmentation, consolidation and digital disruption, the global format industry’s terms of trade are changing almost by the week. The board, all of whom have busy day jobs, realised we needed a dedicated TV industry insider to help us navigate these challenges and keep Frapa relevant and influential. Eric ticks all the boxes.”

Co-chair Phil Gurin added: “It’s also increasingly important, as an organisation that operates in the grey zone of IP protection, that Frapa’s compliance is beyond reproach. This is Bianca’s forté — nobody knows better what a not-for-profit can and can’t do. With Eric’s understanding of the TV industry and Bianca’s legal expertise, Frapa has all the in-house skills it needs to move up to the next level.”