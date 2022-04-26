Frantic Films elevates Stephanie Fast to president, gets ready for more Still Standing

Canadian production company Frantic Films has promoted longtime executive Stephanie Fast to president.

In the expanded role, Fast will oversee production, post-production, distribution and operations in Toronto, working with CEO Jamie Brown.

Fast joined Winnipeg- and Toronto-based Frantic in 2011 and has served as VP, production and post-production for the past eight years, overseeing the delivery of projects including Still Standing, Baroness Von Sketch Show and Backyard Builds.

Her promotion comes as Frantic gears up for production on the eighth season of hybrid comedy-reality series Still Standing for Canadian pubcaster CBC, in addition to the 2022 Winnipeg Comedy Festival. Frantic said it is also producing a one-hour pilot for a US network and a web series for a Canadian streaming service.

“As we build back after Covid and our exit from Kew, Stephanie will continue to take on added responsibilities as she has for over a decade, excelling at every opportunity,” said Frantic CEO and executive producer Jamie Brown.

“I’m so happy to see her take on this latest challenge and know it will make Frantic a better and more successful company.”