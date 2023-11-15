France’s W9 sends out the wedding invites for dating format Save the Date

M6 Group-owned digital terrestrial channel W9 in France has commissioned a local language version of dating format, Save the Date.

The new version will be produced by Banijay Productions France, with the deal marking the fourth version of the entertainment series.

Save the Date was originally created by Endemol Shine Israel and first produced by Endemol Shine Finland. So far, it has been adapted in Finland and Portugal, with a German version soon to premiere on Vox.

The show sees single contestants set their wedding date before they’ve found their chosen partner. Presented with a limited amount of time, they will do anything in their power to prepare for their wedding, find their true love and say “I do”.

Florence Fayard, CEO of Banijay Productions, said: “We’ve seen our locally created hits like Good Luck Guys and The Fifty travel the world, and it’s exciting to now bring a popular global format to French audiences.”

Banijay’s Lucas Green, chief content officer operations, said: “We’re witnessing the latest travelling success, with Save the Date embarking on its fourth international adventure, proving the appetite for love and dating formats continues.”