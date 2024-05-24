France’s Toon Factory visits Virtual Past in animated and live-action sitcom

French animation studio Toon Factory has acquired the rights to fellow Paris-based prodco Cross River Productions’ hybrid kids and family series Virtual Past.

The animated and live-action series was first unveiled in 2020, when Canal+ boarded it. Cross River then pitched the show at Toulouse-based Cartoon Forum in 2021.

Toon Factory is now developing the project as a 12×22’ series with its original authors Jean François Henry and Jacob Henry. It will be co-written by a new team of writers and directed by Manu Joucla. The graphic design of the characters in the animation sequences has been done by Yann de Préval (50/50 Heroes, Moon Girl).

Aimed at kids aged 10 and over, Virtual Past is a comedy about a modern family who play a virtual reality game that takes them back to the Middle Ages.