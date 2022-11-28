France’s TF1 to adapt All3Media, IDTV psychological format The Unknown

French broadcaster TF1 has commissioned a local adaptation of psychological social experiment format The Unknown, C21 has learned exclusively.

The show, originally produced and created by All3Media-backed Dutch prodco IDTV and London-based Objective Media Group for Dutch broadcaster RTL4, confronts contestants with the option of choosing a known or unknown path.

Two teams compete against one another for the chance to win a large cash prize.

Julien Degroote, executive VP of content development at TF1 Group, said the format aligns with the French company’s “investment strategy in co-viewing programmes for the whole family.”

“I strongly believe in this psychological adventure reality; it’s incredibly original and features so many exciting ideas,” added Degroote.

All3Media and IDTV said a third local version of the format has been ordered but they has not yet named the third commissioning broadcaster or platform.

“We’re thrilled that TF1 is now known to be commissioners of our exciting new intelligent reality format,” said Elin Thomas, senior VP of French-speaking territories for All3Media International.

IDTV CEO Marc Pos, who co-created the format alongside Jasper Hoogendoorn, added: “It’s remarkable that our new Unknown format has already been picked up by three broadcasters. We thank them for their trust in us to create this new unknown adventure for them.”

News of the French format adaptation comes just ahead of the launch of another IDTV format, The Traitors. The show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, sees contestants join forces to complete challenges and win prize money, but three are traitors whose aim is to deceive the rest of the group through manipulation, seduction and blackmail. It launches on BBC One in the UK on Tuesday November 29.

The Traitors format has proven to be popular among international commissioners and has been picked up in 11 markets so far, including by M6 in France and Peacock in the US.