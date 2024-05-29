France’s TF1 arranges Liaison with Apple TV+ thriller

NEWS BRIEF: French commercial network TF1 has acquired Apple TV+’s original spy thriller Liaison in a deal with distributor Newen Connect.

Produced by Newen Studios’ Ringside Studio in the UK and Leonis Productions in France, the contemporary thriller follows two agents, played by Vincent Cassel and Eva Green, who are former lovers and must work together in a post-Brexit era to counter violent international cyberattacks. The 6×60’ series is a French-British coproduction, with a split French and English dialogue.