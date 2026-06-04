France’s Miam! sets up arm to create non-violent, non-competitive ‘cosy’ games

French kids’ animation production and distribution company Miam! has launched a division dedicated to the development and production of video games based on its IP.

Miam! Games joins the company’s existing divisions Miam! Animation, Miam! Studio and Miam! Distribution. Founded in 2016 by producer Hanna Mouchez, the group’s animated series include Edmond & Lucy, The Tinies and Goat Girl.

Miam! Games will focus on the in-house development and production of video games inspired by the studio’s original IP. The new label will bring together experienced gaming professionals alongside the studio’s creative teams to develop “premium, non-violent and non-competitive cosy games designed for children and families.”

The ambition is to create “trusted gaming experiences validated by children and reassuring for parents, while responding to the growing place of gaming within family entertainment habits,” according to the company.

MIAM! Games is currently developing two original games adapted from its animated brands The Tinies: Craft Family, inspired by 3D upper preschool comedy series The Tinies; and Edmond & Lucy: Thing’s Journey, adapted from preschool series Edmond & Lucy.

The Tinies airs on Canal+ in France and on more than 20 other broadcasters around the world, while Edmond & Lucy is broadcast on France Télévisions and in 150 territories.

Both games are expected to be released between 2027 and 2028. Ahead of their launch, Miam! Games has already been producing several first interactive experiences, including three WebGL games around Edmond & Lucy and one arcade WebGL game inspired by The Tinies.

Mouchez said: “With Miam! Games, we are taking the next natural step in our transmedia strategy. Gaming allows us to extend the life of our IPs, diversify our revenues and connect with families through new immersive experiences that are fully aligned with our editorial values.”