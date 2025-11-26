France’s Gedeon Programmes taps producer Marie Baget for documentaries

French production company Gedeon Programmes has tapped producer Marie Baget to lead the development of cultural, historical and social-themed documentaries.

Baget will work under the direction of Stéphane Millière, president of Gedeon Programmes, and in collaboration with its development team and the company’s other producers Laurence Favreau, Valérie Guérin, Coraline Roch and Sarah Verdier.

The former Zed producer and France TV Studios journalist will be tasked with developing “innovative” projects for both linear and non-linear buyers, in single films as well as series.

Her credits at Zed, which she joined in 2017 and left in October this year, include the Arte documentary series Sacred Monuments as well as numerous other projects for the Franco-German broadcaster, plus France Télévisions and TNT.

Gedeon Programmes, which claims to produce over fifty hours of documentaries a year, including international coproductions, is looking to develop more event documentaries and series. The company is part of Gedeon Media Group, alongside Gedeon Experiences, Docland Yard, MC4 and Terranoa.