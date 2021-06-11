France TV, Zephyr co-develop kids’ series

French pubcaster France Télévisions has signed a co-development deal with APC Kids’ studio Zephyr Animation for a children’s comedy series.

Mogu & Perol is a stop-motion animated series coproduced with Japanese animation prodco Dwarf Studios.

Aimed at children aged three to six, the series is based on a short film of the same name by Tsuneo Goda and centres on Mogu, a tall, soft and shy monster who loves nature, and Perol, an explosive yet loveable little creature.

Mogu & Perol will launch on France Télévisions’ online platform Okoo and is set to commence production in 2022. Exec producing are Zephyr Animation’s chief creative officer David Sauerwein and Dwarf Studios’ producer Yuriko Okada.

“The series revolves around two characters that couldn’t be more different from each other yet complement one another perfectly, which promotes the beautiful idea that we can all benefit from each other’s differences. Nature also plays an important part in the series,” said Sauerwein.

Okada added: “Mogu & Perol was created by Goda with a wish to deliver a positive message about understanding each other’s differences through enjoying yummy food and the joy of appreciating the beauty of nature.”