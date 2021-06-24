France TV takes Oz trans kids’ show

French pubcaster France Télévisions has acquired an Australian kids’ drama that features a trans child as its protagonist.

Aimed at five- to nine-year-olds, First Day (4×22′) centres on trans girl Hannah, who has to navigate the problems that come with starting a new school and much more.

The show first aired on Australia’s ABC Me last year and is produced by Epic Films in association with Kojo Entertainment. While the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) holds global sales rights to the series, France TV picked it up from APC Kids (part of APC Studios), which exclusively represents the ACTF in France and other francophone European countries.

The ACTF has previously sold First Day to broadcasters in the US, the UK, Japan, Canada, Brazil, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Taiwan, Israel, New Zealand, Ireland and South Africa, with further deals in the pipeline.

France Télévisions and its streamer Okoo will run the show this autumn.