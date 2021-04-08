France TV takes Bluey on board

Public broadcaster France Télévisions has picked up Australian animated children’s series Bluey for its France 5 network.

Bluey will be broadcast on weekend and weekday mornings, with episodes also made available on catch-up on France Télévisions kids’ platform OKOO.

Previously, Bluey had been available to French audiences via Disney Junior since December 2019.

The UK’s BBC Studios, which distributes the series, has appointed France TV Distribution as its local licensing agent for the series.

The series follows Bluey, a six-year-old blue heeler dog as she embarks on adventures with her sister Bingo and their friends and family.

It is BBC Studios’ latest deal with the French distributor which also recently licensed its toon Hey Duggee.

Created by Joe Brumm and made in Brisbane, Bluey is produced by Ludo Studio for Australia’s ABC Kids and is co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios, with production support from Screen Australia and Screen Queensland.