France TV, Super RTL renew Nate is Late

NEWS BRIEF: French pubcaster France Télévisions and German kids’ net Super RTL have renewed animated series Nate is Late for a third season.

Nate is Late (52×11’) is produced by Watch Next and distributed by its subsidiary Kids First. Created by Sylvain Huchet and Peter Saisselin, the show follows the titular character and his friend who every morning on their way to school get sidetracked on adventures that make them late. It premiered in 2018 and has been picked up by platforms and broadcasters including Netflix, Pop in the UK, RTVE’s Clan in Spain and China’s Tencent Video.