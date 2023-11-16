Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

France TV, Super RTL renew Nate is Late

Kids’ animated adventure series Nate is Late

NEWS BRIEF: French pubcaster France Télévisions and German kids’ net Super RTL have renewed animated series Nate is Late for a third season.

Nate is Late (52×11’) is produced by Watch Next and distributed by its subsidiary Kids First. Created by Sylvain Huchet and Peter Saisselin, the show follows the titular character and his friend who every morning on their way to school get sidetracked on adventures that make them late. It premiered in 2018 and has been picked up by platforms and broadcasters including Netflix, Pop in the UK, RTVE’s Clan in Spain and China’s Tencent Video.

C21 reporter 16-11-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Screen Oz hunts for new COO, head of scripted under Brennan as execs exit
SAG-AFTRA board gives tentative approval as details of strike-ending deal emerge
Where are all the new ideas?
Schedule and distributors revealed for 2024 London TV Screenings, showing numbers up
Scenery, V-Ventures launch $1.1m fund SV Docs to back investigative filmmakers