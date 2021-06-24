France TV picks Magic Light’s Pip & Posy

Please wait...
Pip & Posy will debut on France Télévisions next year

French pubcaster France Télévisions has picked up animated preschool series Pip & Posy and family special Zog & the Flying Doctors.

Produced by UK-based Magic Light Pictures, Pip & Posy (52×7’) premiered in March on Channel 5’s Milkshake! strand and Sky Kids.

The series is based on Axel Scheffler and Camilla Reid’s book series of the same name, about a mouse and rabbit whose lives revolve around a wonderful world of play.

It will debut on France Télévisions in 2022 at the same time as its premiere in Germany on ZDF, which is a coproducer on the show.

Zog & the Flying Doctors, meanwhile, is a 1×30’ animated special based on Axel Scheffler and Julia Donaldson’s book of the same name. Also produced by Magic Light, it debuted on BBC1 in the UK last Christmas.

