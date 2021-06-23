France TV lines up airliner mystery doc

SUNNY SIDE: Pubcaster France Télévisions has commissioned a documentary series that explores the unexplained disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in 2014.

The French public broadcaster is co-developing the doc, titled MH370 (5×45’), along with Federation Entertainment and So In Love, the media production arm of publisher So Press.

The Boeing 777 airliner, with 227 passengers and 12 crew on board, took off from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014 en route to Beijing and vanished after veering off course.

Distributed worldwide by Federation Entertainment, MH370 was announced at Sunny Side of the Doc and will follow those seeking the truth about what happened, including victims’ families, professional investigators and eyewitnesses.

Catherine Alvaresse, head of documentaries at France Télévisions, said: “France Télévisions’ documentaries intend to make sense of the world in all its nuances and complexities. Based on this extensive investigation by So Press, we are developing a truly unique docuseries about the tragic disappearance of flight MH370, and we are delighted to be collaborating with So In Love and Federation Entertainment on this special production.”