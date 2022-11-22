France Televisions, TFO among latest nets to visit Sinking Ship Entertainment

French pubcaster France Televisions and French-Canadian broadcaster TFO are among the latest channels to acquire children’s series from Canada’s Sinking Ship Entertainment.

France Televisions has picked up French-language rights in Europe to season two of Odd Squad, while TFO has acquired seasons one and two of Dino Dana.

Quebecor Content has also picked up the first two seasons of Dino Dana for distribution in French Canada, as well as season one of Odd Squad.

Spain’s Ypsilon has acquired distribution rights to season three of Odd Squad, while Duo Media Networks in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania has acquired seasons one to four of Dino Dana.

Odd Squad is a live-action comedy about kid agents who are equipped with the world’s most advanced and unpredictable gadgetry. Whenever something strange or unusual happens, it’s Odd Squad’s job to put things right by using maths to solve odd problems.

Dino Dana follows a 10-year-old girl who loves dinosaurs. Her life changes forever when she’s given a Dino Field Guide, which not only teaches her new things about dinosaurs, but also gives her the power to imagine dinosaurs into real life. It was developed as a follow-up to the Dino Dan series.