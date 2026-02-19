France Télévisions picks up Aussie children’s procedural comedy The Inbestigators

France Télévisions has acquired Australian procedural comedy The Inbestigators from Paris-based youth audiovisual content sales company Madgic Distribution.

Produced by Gristmill and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF), The Inbestigators (40×15′) was commissioned by the ABC in Australia and Netflix.

Aimed at eight- to 12-year olds, the show follows a detective agency set up by a group of children and will be available on France TV’s streaming platform Okoo.

Netflix holds worldwide SVoD rights to The Inbestigators, which has also been sold to linear broadcasters in territories including the US, UK, Canada, Spain, Israel, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Led by MD Lionel Marty, Madgic Distribution represents the ACTF catalogue of shows for French-speaking territories in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Claire Heinrich, head of acquisitions at the children and youth department at France TV, said: “We love the camaraderie between the disparate group of friends in The Inbestigators. By setting up their detective agency together, they learn how to work together and build their friendship group.

“We know that children in France will want to be part of the gang and we are delighted with this fun and sparkling new addition to Okoo’s fiction catalogue, no later than from March.”