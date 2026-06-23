France Télévisions greenlights Lolirock reboot

NEWS BRIEF: Public broadcaster France Télévisions is rebooting children’s musical series Lolirock for a third season after a nine-year absence from the screen.

The 26×22’ CGI animated series is produced by Zodiak Kids & Family France, a Banijay Kids & Family label, and Xentrix Studios. It returns after the original two-season run ended in 2017. Mixing catchy pop songs with magical storytelling, Lolirock sees the princesses back on earth and about to embark on a world tour, but their tranquillity is short-lived. Jean-Louis Vandestoc returns as creator and director.