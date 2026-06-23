Please wait...
Please wait...

France Télévisions greenlights Lolirock reboot

Lolirock

NEWS BRIEF: Public broadcaster France Télévisions is rebooting children’s musical series Lolirock for a third season after a nine-year absence from the screen.

The 26×22’ CGI animated series is produced by Zodiak Kids & Family France, a Banijay Kids & Family label, and Xentrix Studios. It returns after the original two-season run ended in 2017. Mixing catchy pop songs with magical storytelling, Lolirock sees the princesses back on earth and about to embark on a world tour, but their tranquillity is short-lived. Jean-Louis Vandestoc returns as creator and director.

Avatar photo
C21 reporter 23-06-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

France’s TF1 to develop animated kids’ series BABS! with OuiDo! Productions
Cake gets distribution rights to TV Asahi’s anime franchise Doraemon
Disney+ greenlights A24 UK comedy-drama series DAD from Clem Garritty
TikTok, Tinder swipe right on Double Date Island with Studio 55, Cowshed
Second season of BBC thriller Nightsleeper sets sail with Element Pictures

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE