France Télévisions, Germany’s Super RTL go exploring with Submarine Jim

French pubcaster France Télévisions and German kids’ net Super RTL have pre-bought Xilam Animation’s adventure comedy series Submarine Jim.

France-based Xilam will now begin production on the 52×11’ 2D animated series, with expected delivery by the second quarter of 2026.

Aimed at six-to-nine-year-olds, Submarine Jim tells the tale of a naïve young dolphin who is tasked with steering the world’s first-ever submarine on wheels, as he leads a motley crew of underwater friends on a whirlwind journey across land and sea.

The series is created by Frédéric Martin, the director behind Xilam’s hit preschool series Oggy Oggy.