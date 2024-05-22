Please wait...
France Télévisions, Germany’s Super RTL go exploring with Submarine Jim

Xilam Animation’s Submarine Jim

French pubcaster France Télévisions and German kids’ net Super RTL have pre-bought Xilam Animation’s adventure comedy series Submarine Jim.

France-based Xilam will now begin production on the 52×11’ 2D animated series, with expected delivery by the second quarter of 2026.

Aimed at six-to-nine-year-olds, Submarine Jim tells the tale of a naïve young dolphin who is tasked with steering the world’s first-ever submarine on wheels, as he leads a motley crew of underwater friends on a whirlwind journey across land and sea.

The series is created by Frédéric Martin, the director behind Xilam’s hit preschool series Oggy Oggy.

Karolina Kaminska 22-05-2024 ©C21Media
