France Télévisions Distribution picks up French licensing rights to Acamar’s Bing

Acamar Films’ preschool series Bing

France Télévisions Distribution has picked up the French licensing rights to UK indie Acamar Films’ animated preschool series Bing.

Bing premiered on France Télévisions’ children’s platform Okoo last November and debuted on linear channel France 5 earlier this month.

France Télévisions Distribution has said it will identify, forge and maintain key partnerships with licence and retail partners in France to ensure Bing continues its growth across Europe.

As well as the UK, where it airs on the BBC’s preschool channel CBeebies, Bing has become a hit in countries and regions including Italy, Poland, Benelux and Scandinavia.

Karolina Kaminska 30-01-2023 ©C21Media
