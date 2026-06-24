France Télévisions adopts Offspring wildlife series

NEWS BRIEF: Public broadcaster France Télévisions has prebought natural history series An Hour on Earth (working title), produced by Offspring Films for the BBC in the UK and PBS in the US, from distributor Fremantle.

The four-part series captures the most important moments in the day when the natural world explodes into activity. Footage includes cheetahs racing to beat the rising heat in the Kalahari Desert and the Amazon forest bursting into life after rainfall.