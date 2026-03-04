Please wait...
Foxtel speeds off with extended F1 rights deal

Patrick Delany

NEWS BRIEF: DAZN-owned Australian platform Foxtel has renegotiated its rights deal with Formula 1 to agree a multi-year and multi-format extension that will see its streamer Kayo Sports launch a weekly motor racing show.

The revamped deal, announced by Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany, comes on the eve of the 2026 F1 season, which starts with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 6-8. Paramount-owned Network 10 retains its position as the free-to-air broadcast partner for the event.

