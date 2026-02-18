Foxtel in Oz and BBC Lifestyle SA set out on Prue & Sandi’s South African Adventure

Australian pay TV outfit Foxtel and BBC Lifestyle in South Africa have picked up talent-led travel series Prue & Sandi’s South African Adventure from UK-based distributor DCD Rights.

The 6×60’ series, produced by Yeti and DCD Rights for UK broadcaster Channel 4, features Prue Leith (The Great British Bake Off) and Sandi Toksvig (QI) on an off-the-beaten-track quest to discover the best South Africa has to offer. It has already been picked up by Foxtel for Australia and BBC Lifestyle in South Africa.

DCD Rights has also announced further sales, including Bill Bailey’s Vietnam Adventure (6×60’) being acquired by BBC Earth (South Africa and Poland), Warner Bros Discovery (South-East Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong), TVNZ (New Zealand), Ananey Communications (Israel) and GBC (Gibraltar).

Meanwhile, Sue Perkin’s Big Adventure: Paris to Istanbul (6×60’) has been licensed by TVNZ, YLE (Finland) and TV3 Group (Latvia).