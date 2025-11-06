Foxtel heads underground with new cult movie channel Pulp

Australia’s Foxtel platform has launched a new channel, Pulp, specialising in cult, underground and controversial cinema, including the recent Winnie the Pooh slasher.

The new HD movie channel is owned, produced and curated in-house by the Foxtel Group. Foxtel stated that the channel is “designed to showcase films that spark conversations, divide critics, and refuse to play it safe.”

Foxtel said that Pulp was a response to audience demand for unconventional and indie films across the broad Foxtel and Binge audience. It added that the new channel was part of the Foxtel Group’s broader investment strategy to enhance its entertainment line-up through new channels, app integrations and premium content partnerships.

The initial film slate includes Showgirls, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Memento and Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey.

The latter is a 2023 British independent slasher film produced, directed, written and edited by Rhys Frake-Waterfield that parodies A. A. Milne and E. H. Shepard’s Winnie-the-Pooh books.

It was produced by Jagged Edge Productions in association with ITN Studios and went into development after the 1926 Winnie-the-Pooh book entered the public domain in the US in January 2022.