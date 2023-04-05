Foxtel brings in Churchill as brand & marketing head ahead of streaming pivot

Australian pay TV operator Foxtel has hired Clementine Churchill as head of brand and product marketing for streaming aggregation as it prepares to launch its new streaming platform, which is codenamed Project Magneto.

Churchill joins Foxtel in the newly created role from restaurant technology company me&u, where she has served as chief marketing officer since 2022.

Project Magneto is the long-anticipated pivot that will shift Foxtel from a pay TV provider to a streaming aggregator. The Foxtel Group partnered with Comcast-owned Sky in 2021 to leverage their integrated streaming aggregation offering, Sky Glass.

The platform aims to place all the streaming services in one place, converging them for the convenience of consumers and opening the door to bundling packages.

Meanwhile, Foxtel chief finance officer Stuart Hutton has stepped down and will be replaced by Stacey Brown.

Brown, who was CFO of News Corp Australia from July 2017 to March 2020, joins the group in August.

Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany said: “Stuart joined us two years ago to assist with our continued transformation efforts, proof of which is our latest financial results, and he has played a key role in engaging our financial market stakeholders with our turnaround story.”