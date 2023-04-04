Fox to adapt Lux Vide-produced Italian drama Doc with Sony Pictures Television

US broadcast network Fox has handed a straight-to-series order to Doc, a medical procedural based on the Italian series Doc – Nelle tue mani.

Coproduced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment Studios, the adaptation comes from executive producers Barbie Kligman (Magnum PI, Secrets and Lies), Hank Steinberg (For Life, Without a Trace) and Erwin Stoff (I Am Legend, The Matrix), with Kligman serving as showrunner. It will premiere in the 2023-24 broadcast season.

The original Italian version of the show was created and produced by Fremantle-owned prodco Lux Vide. The show stars Luca Argentero as Dr Andrea Fanti, as well as Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò, who both appeared in the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus. It debuted on Rai1 in 2020 and became its most-watched series premiere in 13 years. Since its launch, the format has been picked up in 12 countries, with seven adaptations making it to camera to date.

Fox’s version of the series will follow a brilliant, hard-charging doctor who struggles to pick up the pieces after a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life.

The greenlight comes a week after Fox renewed two dramas, Accused and Alert: Missing Persons Unit, for second seasons. Both projects are also coproduced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment Studios. Other titles on Fox’s slate include The Cleaning Lady, Animal Control, Call Me Kat and Welcome to Flatch.