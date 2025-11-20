Fox strikes first-look pact with former Topic Studios president Maria Zuckerman

Former Topic Studios president and HBO Films exec Maria Zuckerman has signed a multi-year first-look producing deal with Fox Entertainment Studios (FES) in the US.

Under the agreement, Zuckerman and FES will develop and produce scripted series and feature films, in addition to documentaries and unscripted series.

FES added that Zuckerman will work closely with its leadership to build a “strategic, multi-project pipeline that aligns with the studio’s creative and business priorities, including prestige drama, genre diversification and franchise-ready IP that can travel globally across linear, streaming and emerging digital formats.”

Zuckerman’s credits include 100 Foot Wave, Grey Gardens, Spencer, The Mauritanian, Nanny and Theatre Camp, while she has also collaborated with filmmakers such as Peter Morgan, Richard Curtis, Spike Lee, Stephen Frears and David Yates.

The exec left her role as president of Topic Studios in 2022. Prior to joining that company, she spent nearly two decades at HBO, serving most recently as senior VP of HBO Films. She is currently head of Sea Lion Media, a production banner she founded.

“Maria is one of the industry’s most dynamic creative forces – a producer with vision, discipline, impeccable instincts and the deep talent relationships needed to bring exceptional stories to life,” said Hannah Pillemer, head of scripted at Fox Entertainment Studios.

“She has a remarkable track record for identifying great storytellers and creating content that makes noise and shapes culture, which is exactly why she’s an ideal partner as we continue to expand Fox’s creative footprint.”