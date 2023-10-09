Please wait...
Fox Soul alum James DuBose’s ambitions for streamer In the Black Network

Today we hear from Fox Soul’s former general manager James DuBose, now founder and CEO of streaming start-up In the Black Network, about his aim of establishing a black-focused version of Netflix and Tubi.

James DuBose

In the Black Network (ITBN) is a new ad-supported streaming service aimed at black audiences and launched by former Fox Soul general manager James DuBose this month.

The independent, 100% black-owned streamer is on a mission to rival the likes of Tubi and Netflix in the free streaming TV space by super-serving black communities in the US and globally, according to DuBose, founder and CEO of the new business.

He spoke with Gün Akyuz about these aims, the experience and programming he has brought to ITBN from Fox, the originals its developing and global copro partnership opportunities being explored.

