Fox returns to Hell with Gordon Ramsay

NEWS BRIEF: US broadcast network Fox has ordered two further seasons of Gordon Ramsay-fronted culinary competition series Hell’s Kitchen, renewing the show for its 21st and 22nd seasons.

Hell’s Kitchen is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with A Smith & Co Productions. Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers. Current seasons also stream via Hulu and Fox Now, while previous seasons stream via Fox’s AVoD service Tubi.