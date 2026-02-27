Fox retains Animal Control for season five

NEWS BRIEF: US broadcaster Fox Television Network has renewed its Joel McHale-led single-camera comedy Animal Control for a fifth season.

The project, produced and owned by Fox Entertainment Studios, is currently in its fourth season in the US, where it airs on Fox and streams on Disney+/Hulu. The series follows a group of workers at an animal control agency whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple but humans are not. Fox Entertainment Global handles international sales.